Overview of Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD

Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Kadri works at MICHIGAN CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.