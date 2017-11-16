See All Gastroenterologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD

Gastroenterology
1.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Hosp

Dr. Ojuri works at West Gastroenterology Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Newbury Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Temecula/Murrieta
    25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-0125
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Long Beach Surgical Center
    2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 180, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-2606
  3. 3
    Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
    311 Haigh Rd Ste 200, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 214-1514
  4. 4
    West Gastroenterology Medical Group
    8110 Airport Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 674-0144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Nov 16, 2017
    I saw Dr. Ojuri's other reviews but, we were very pleased with the Doctor's bedside manner. He took his time and was very intuitive. My daughter has had UC Colitis since the age of 15(going on 4 years now). She's been through all the drugs and now on Humira which is helping(but not 100% in remission). This was her 1st appointment with him as she had always been with a pediatric GI until recently. He offered some new insight and we felt the quality of his exam and advice was excellent.
    Corona — Nov 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD
    About Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1679644983
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Hosp
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.