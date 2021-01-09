Overview of Dr. Adebayo Olusanya, MD

Dr. Adebayo Olusanya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Olusanya works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX with other offices in Horizon City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.