Dr. Adebayo Olusanya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adebayo Olusanya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 505-7699
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road4301 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiology Care Consultants11551 CEDAR OAK DR, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 995-8353
Horizon City13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste 114, Horizon City, TX 79928 Directions (915) 995-8358
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My wife and I have been patients of Dr Olusanya since moving from Ohio two years ago. We have both been seen withing the last year and each time we find his manner very enjoyable. He is very sincere in his approch to each of our concerns and answers our questions thoroughly and completely and without making us feel rushed. He takes his time to make us feel that he cares about our health and we feel that he really does care. As a retired paramedic and EMS educator he has treated me as an equal and that I appreciate. We are very happy with Dr O and the staff associated with his practice. We have always been treated with the utmost respect.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
