Dr. Adebola Olatunji, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adebola Olatunji, MD

Dr. Adebola Olatunji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Olatunji works at Ft. Worth Internal Medicine PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Olatunji's Office Locations

    Ft. Worth Internal Medicine PA
    654 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 386-9818
    Jamorx Pharmacy Inc
    650 SAINT LOUIS AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 386-9818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Adebola Olatunji, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adebola Olatunji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olatunji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olatunji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olatunji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olatunji works at Ft. Worth Internal Medicine PA in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Olatunji’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olatunji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olatunji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olatunji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olatunji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

