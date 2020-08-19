Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adedipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD
Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.
Saint Lukes Pediatric Care11201 Shaker Blvd Ste 338, Cleveland, OH 44104 Directions (216) 368-7910
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Debo has been my family pediatrician for many generation. He was my pediatrician when I was a little girl and now my son's. He is the best of the best and always knows how to put a smile on your face. I still see some of my cousins and family members baby pics up on the wall. Really deliteful. -The Brumfield Family
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1821087271
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
