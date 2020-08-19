Overview of Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD

Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.



Dr. Adedipe works at Saint Lukes Pediatric Care in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.