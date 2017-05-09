Dr. Abiola Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adebukola Abiola Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Adebukola Abiola Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 626 N French Rd Ste 5, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 564-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, experienced, doesn't make you feel embarrassed, he actually cares, and isn't there just for the paycheck. The nurses at the front desk are awesome as well! April S. Clarence
About Dr. Adebukola Abiola Sr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abiola Sr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abiola Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abiola Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abiola Sr.
