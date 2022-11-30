Overview of Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD

Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.



Dr. Alexander Adedeji works at Alamo Neurology Consultants PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.