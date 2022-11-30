Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander Adedeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Alamo Neurology Consultants PA9730 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 339-2293
Procare Internal Medicine Associates Pllc10823 Town Center Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 339-2293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve never had surgery in my life of 25 years and I’ve worked in the medical field for 8 years with plenty of doctors. Dr. Adedeji made my first and hopefully only surgery a great experience. He explained the procedure very well and had great bedside manner. I definitely recommend this gentleman!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275768566
Dr. Alexander Adedeji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Adedeji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Adedeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander Adedeji has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander Adedeji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander Adedeji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander Adedeji.
