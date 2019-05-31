Overview of Dr. Adebukola Taiwo, MD

Dr. Adebukola Taiwo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Taiwo works at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Constipation and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.