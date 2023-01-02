Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD
Overview of Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD
Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Dr. Ajayi's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3031
-
2
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 663-9573
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajayi?
Dr. Ajayi is a very awesome doctor, answers questions, makes sure you understand. I would go to him again & again for any surgery needed. Dr. Ajayi did a total knee replacement on my right knee 6/21/22 and my knee did fantastic I was up and around the house in 4 days and within 2 weeks I was walking in my neighborhood without assistance but I always took a cane with me as a precaution. On 9/20/22 Dr. Ajayi did a total knee replacement on my left knee, also a fantastic surgery. I was up and doing just as good as I did with my right knee. Before my surgery I was doing as little as possible because my knees hurt so much (bone on bone)now I walk everywhere I want to & I go up & down the stairs normal without pain. Dr. Ajayi is an amazing doctor, I recommend him to everyone that I talk to that needs surgery. My surgeries were as close to perfect as you could get, actually they were better than I expected after my sisters went through knee surgeries that were not as good. A+++++++
About Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063775690
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.