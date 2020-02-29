Overview of Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD

Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Ashana works at Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina in Knightdale, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Henderson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.