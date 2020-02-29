Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD
Overview of Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD
Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Ashana's Office Locations
OrthoNC Knightdale6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 310, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (717) 718-2041Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
OrthoNC Wakefield/Wake Forest11221 Galleria Ave Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 562-9410Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
OrthoNC Henderson200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Directions (919) 562-9410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ashana is one in a million. He cares about his patients, listens and his surgical technique is top notch. I had a two level lumbar fusion and I’m pain free, no meds and back to an active life thanks to Dr Ashana.
About Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1801187653
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
