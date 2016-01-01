See All Hematologists in Schofield, WI
Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD

Hematology
3.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD

Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Schofield, WI. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.

Dr. Onitilo works at Marshfield Medical Center in Schofield, WI with other offices in Stevens Point, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Onitilo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshfield Clinic Weston
    3501 CRANBERRY BLVD, Schofield, WI 54476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 342-7500
  2. 2
    Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center
    4100 State Highway 66, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 343-7700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital
  • Marshfield Medical Center - Weston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD

    • Hematology
    Specialties
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onitilo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onitilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onitilo has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onitilo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Onitilo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onitilo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onitilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onitilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

