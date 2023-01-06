Overview

Dr. Adeeb Khalifeh, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Khalifeh works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.