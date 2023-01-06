Dr. Adeeb Khalifeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeeb Khalifeh, MD
Dr. Adeeb Khalifeh, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6990
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Khalifeh was direct with me about our baby’s diagnosis at my 20 week ultrasound, even though we did not receive good news. He IMMEDIATELY referred me to pediatric specialists (the very next day) so that I could get as much information as possible and called to follow-up with me to make sure I got in to see them. Clearly, he cares about his patients and works on their behalf. I am grateful for his support.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
