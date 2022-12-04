Dr. Adeel Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeel Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Allen County Retinal Surgeons7900 W Jefferson Blvd # 3064, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Grossnickle Clinic sent me to him because he was the only eye doctor in fort Wayne they trusted do a retina pucker repair with my complexities. He did great, I can see better than ever now.
About Dr. Adeel Khan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841510294
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.