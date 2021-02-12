Dr. Adeel Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeel Shaikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Adeel Shaikh, MD
Dr. Adeel Shaikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shaikh's Office Locations
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment from greeting to departure. Dr. Shaikh had my problem solved and resolved in one visit!
About Dr. Adeel Shaikh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1588815468
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Inst-U Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- The Jewish Hosp Cincinnati
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shaikh speaks Spanish and Urdu.
