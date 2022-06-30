Dr. Shibli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeel Shibli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adeel Shibli, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shibli works at
Locations
Gemini Digital Imaging2704 N Galloway Ave Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 320-7650
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shibli?
Dr Shibli n his staff are very friendly n knows n does their job very well I would recommend him to anyone that has lung problems...he cares about his patients
About Dr. Adeel Shibli, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1427182872
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease Fellowship At University Of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville Tn
- Weiss Memorial Hospital/University Of Chicago Program
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shibli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shibli works at
Dr. Shibli speaks Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.