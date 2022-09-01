See All Ophthalmologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD

Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Dr. Alizai works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alizai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bend Clinic
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Franciscan Physician Network
    1225 E Coolspring Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 878-5035
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Indiana Eye Institute, LLC
    2235 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-3580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Michigan City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Excellent, knowledgeable,great communication and staff was excellent as well
    Anne L Smith — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1306852520
    Education & Certifications

    • Kellogg Eye Ctr; University Of Mi
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • The Miriam Hosp; Brown University
    Medical Education
    • The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
    Undergraduate School
    • Pakistan Airforce Degree College, Peshawar, Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alizai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alizai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alizai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alizai has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alizai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alizai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alizai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alizai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alizai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

