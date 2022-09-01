Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alizai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD
Overview of Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD
Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Dr. Alizai works at
Dr. Alizai's Office Locations
South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Franciscan Physician Network1225 E Coolspring Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 878-5035Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Indiana Eye Institute, LLC2235 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Directions (574) 647-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, knowledgeable,great communication and staff was excellent as well
About Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1306852520
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Ctr; University Of Mi
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- The Miriam Hosp; Brown University
- The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Pakistan Airforce Degree College, Peshawar, Pakistan
- Neurology
