Overview of Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD

Dr. Adeela Alizai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.



Dr. Alizai works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.