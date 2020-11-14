Dr. Oshodi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adefolake Oshodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adefolake Oshodi, MD
Dr. Adefolake Oshodi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA.
Dr. Oshodi works at
Dr. Oshodi's Office Locations
Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital576 Hartnell St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oshodi helped me when I needed it the most. I was suffering with severe depression from grief and workers comp stress. She was able to prescribe me medication to get me through it as I met with a psychologist who helped me with my issues. She was easy to talk to and she listened. I was very satisfied with my visits.
About Dr. Adefolake Oshodi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1326273152
Dr. Oshodi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshodi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshodi.
