Overview of Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD

Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Adejana works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.