Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD
Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Adejana works at
Dr. Adejana's Office Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN301 Hospital Dr # 11, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great at his job, very calm and makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Adegboyega Adejana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1316149909
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adejana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adejana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adejana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adejana has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adejana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adejana speaks Yoruba.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adejana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adejana.
