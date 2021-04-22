Dr. Adekemi Akingboye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akingboye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adekemi Akingboye, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
The Dermatology Center6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
The Dermatology Center6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been so impressed with Dr. Akingboye's understanding of my son's skin and her suggestions and prescriptions for improving its condition. She is extremely friendly and highly professional
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770803504
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Akingboye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akingboye accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akingboye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akingboye works at
Dr. Akingboye has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akingboye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Akingboye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akingboye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akingboye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akingboye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.