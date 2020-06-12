Dr. Adekunle Adekola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adekola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adekunle Adekola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adekunle Adekola, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine|University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Adekola works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Pulmonary Critical Care - Lewisville475 Elm St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 807-7768Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adekola?
Dr Adekola is the BEST. I have been going to him since 2015.. he always explains things so I can understand them. I am so lucky to have found his services. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Adekunle Adekola, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1588685770
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- University of Lagos College of Medicine|University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adekola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adekola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adekola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adekola works at
Dr. Adekola has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adekola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Adekola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adekola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adekola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adekola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.