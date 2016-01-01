Dr. Adekunle Adeoti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeoti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adekunle Adeoti, MD
Overview
Dr. Adekunle Adeoti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
Adeoti, Adekunle Gbadegesin MD134 Evergreen Pl Ste 812, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 676-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adekunle Adeoti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740259639
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
