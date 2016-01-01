Overview

Dr. Adekunle Adeoti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Adeoti works at Adekunle G. Adeoti, MD in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.