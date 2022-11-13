See All Psychiatrists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (70)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD

Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Ajayi works at A-AJAYI MD PLLC in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ajayi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Psychiatry Office
    8965 S Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 826-4942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety

Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Nov 13, 2022
    He always fills my pills on time, though there is somewhat of a minor language barrier, he listens to me and gives me the right meds for my conditions. He’s never prescribed me anything bad, and makes sure all my pills work with my body and not make me sick. Also all the pills he gives me he checks to make sure they don’t work against each other and give side effects. I went to see him about a new condition I thought I had, he heard me out and now I know I’m not only dealing with adhd, I’ve also got bipolar.
    Cosmic_dodo — Nov 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD
    About Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255368486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adekunle Ajayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

