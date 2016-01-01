Dr. Adel Abdelsayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Abdelsayed, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Abdelsayed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Clinica Medica San Miguel122 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 483-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adel Abdelsayed, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922164961
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
