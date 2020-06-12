Dr. Adel Chouchani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouchani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Chouchani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adel Chouchani, MD
Dr. Adel Chouchani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alden, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Chouchani's Office Locations
Chouchani Sayegh & Bagnarello MD LLP12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Directions (716) 259-9026
Chouchani, Sayegh, and Bagnarello MD,LLP2780 Delaware Ave Ste 204, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 259-8220
Primary Care of Western New York Llp30 N Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Refreshing! Changed Doctors after being with my previous for 15 years and what a difference! If I could describe this practice in a few words I would say competent, efficient and caring.
About Dr. Adel Chouchani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1255325650
Education & Certifications
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
- Ain Shams University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouchani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chouchani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouchani has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouchani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chouchani speaks Arabic and French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouchani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouchani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouchani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouchani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.