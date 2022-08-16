Dr. Adel Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Haque, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Haque, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners209 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haque is AMAZING!! He figured out I have Behcets & antisynthetase syndrome, after 4 years of seeing different drs and being told "Idk what that is, you need to go see another dr" and hospital trips, seeing different surgeons and being passed around I was feeling hopeless and he was my last hope and HE FIGURED IT OUT! He explained everything and I am now on Otelza and havent had any painful mouth ulcers!!! If youre in need of answers Dr. Haque and his staff are THE BEST!!! 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Adel Haque, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760913511
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- Gwinnett Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.