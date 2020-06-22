Overview

Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.



Dr. Mostafavi works at WellPsyche Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hermosa Beach, CA, Ontario, CA, West Hollywood, CA, Woodland Hills, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.