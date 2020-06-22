See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Mostafavi works at WellPsyche Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hermosa Beach, CA, Ontario, CA, West Hollywood, CA, Woodland Hills, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown LA Office
    1055 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1705, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670
  2. 2
    Hermosa Beach Office
    1601 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 871-0670
  3. 3
    Ontario Office
    3400 Inland Empire Blvd, Ontario, CA 91764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670
  4. 4
    West Hollywood Office
    8560 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670
  5. 5
    Woodland Hills Office
    5850 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670
  6. 6
    Adel Mostafavi MD Inc.
    13701 Riverside Dr Ste 606, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 254-5221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962526756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostafavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostafavi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostafavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostafavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostafavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

