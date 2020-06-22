Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Mostafavi works at
Locations
1
Downtown LA Office1055 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1705, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (310) 871-0670
2
Hermosa Beach Office1601 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Directions (810) 871-0670
3
Ontario Office3400 Inland Empire Blvd, Ontario, CA 91764 Directions (310) 871-0670
4
West Hollywood Office8560 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Directions (310) 871-0670
5
Woodland Hills Office5850 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (310) 871-0670
6
Adel Mostafavi MD Inc.13701 Riverside Dr Ste 606, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (323) 254-5221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a positive experience with Dr. Mostafavi. In my opinion, he is the best Dr. I’ve had. He took his time with me and I feel he understood how to treat my condition.
About Dr. Adel Mostafavi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1962526756
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostafavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostafavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostafavi speaks Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostafavi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostafavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostafavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostafavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.