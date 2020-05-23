See All Neurologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD

Neurology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Olshansky works at West Hills Neurology & Neurosurgery in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Los Angeles
    7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 254-8185
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2020
    Dr Olshansky is a very excellent Doctor. She takes the time to answer my questions.She listens with intent and caring. after 5 Dr not solve my problem she did it in one visit and I am filling very good all my nerve pain despair.! Thank you Dr Olshnsky!!!
    Jacob Dahan — May 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD
    About Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063694115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital - Phoenix
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Olshansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olshansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olshansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olshansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olshansky works at West Hills Neurology & Neurosurgery in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Olshansky’s profile.

    Dr. Olshansky has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olshansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Olshansky speaks Arabic, French, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Olshansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olshansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olshansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olshansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

