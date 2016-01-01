Overview

Dr. Adel Shaheen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Shaheen works at Northwest Advance Cardiology Inc. in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.