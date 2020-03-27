Dr. Adel Sidky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
Overview
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Sidky works at
Locations
Adel M Sidky, MD FACC323 Se 23rd Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 767-3591
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sidky and his staff are excellant!! They go above and beyond for excellant patient care. I have been going there since 2007. Dr Sidky is the best and always listens!!
About Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235138082
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jersey City Mc
- Al Demerdash
- U Ein Shams, Cairo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidky works at
Dr. Sidky has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidky speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.