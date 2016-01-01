Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas-Melley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD
Overview of Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD
Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Casas-Melley's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adela Casas-Melley, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casas-Melley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casas-Melley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casas-Melley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casas-Melley has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casas-Melley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casas-Melley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas-Melley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas-Melley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas-Melley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.