Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mencias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD
Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity
Dr. Mencias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mencias' Office Locations
-
1
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Unity Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mencias?
Dr. Mencias has done both of my two hand surgeries. I wouldn’t want any other surgeon. He’s an excellent doctor and surgeon. I’m so glad he’s my doctor and would recommend him to anyone who has trouble with their hands.
About Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1437131489
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mencias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mencias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mencias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mencias works at
Dr. Mencias has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mencias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mencias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mencias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mencias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mencias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.