Overview of Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD

Dr. Adelbert Mencias, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity



Dr. Mencias works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.