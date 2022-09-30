See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD

Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Cavalli works at CAVALLI, ADELE L MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Cavalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD
    80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 353-0008
  2. 2
    New York Office
    20 5th Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 353-0008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr Cavalli was absolutely wonderful. She responded to all my concerns and gave me a lot of helpful information and suggestions. She made recommendations but didn’t pressure me about anything. She was warm, understanding, non-judgmental and so down to earth. I am thrilled
    Joanne Labiner — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Adele Cavalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598894628
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
