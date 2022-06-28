Overview of Dr. Adele Marina, MD

Dr. Adele Marina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Marina works at Marina Pediatrics, LLC in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.