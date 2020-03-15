Dr. Thiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clara Thiel, MD
Overview of Dr. Clara Thiel, MD
Dr. Clara Thiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Delhi Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiel's Office Locations
- 1 1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 420, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-4198
-
2
Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 939-4198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
St Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital2550 Flowood Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
- Delhi Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been a patient of Dr. Thiel’s for many years now. She is the most caring doctor I have ever met. She explains everything in a way you can understand. She gives you test results as soon as she gets them and explains them in great detail. She creates a plan about how to move forward if something comes up on your results. She follows up with you as needed. I will absolutely refer friends to her.
About Dr. Clara Thiel, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992810691
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
