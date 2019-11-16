Overview

Dr. Adelina Dunn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Dunn works at Queen Anne Medical Center in Fairless Hills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.