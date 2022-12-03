Overview

Dr. Adelita Saenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Saenz works at SHMG Family & Internal Medicine - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.