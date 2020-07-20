Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD
Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Wasserstein works at
Dr. Wasserstein's Office Locations
1
Jay Berk, PhD & Associates23250 Chagrin Blvd Ste 425, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-4243
2
Ohio Collegiate Academy21100 Southgate Park Blvd, Maple Heights, OH 44137 Directions (216) 663-6100
3
Signature Health Inc.4726 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (440) 992-8552
4
Signature Health Inc38882 Mentor Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-9999Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pm
Cream of the crop psychiatrist! Gives her all in helping me cope with my illness. I have come a long way with her help! They say whenever you find a good doctor, hairstylist, and dentist you keep them! Well Dr. Wasserstein is definitely a keeper!
About Dr. Adella Wasserstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538250204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
