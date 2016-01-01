Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Pediatric Associates2370 York Rd Ste A8, Jamison, PA 18929 Directions
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043232457
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.