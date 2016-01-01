See All Pediatricians in Jamison, PA
Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD

Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Jamison, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    2370 York Rd Ste A8, Jamison, PA 18929 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Greenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043232457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adena Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.