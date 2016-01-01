Overview

Dr. Adeola Adelayo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Adelayo works at Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.