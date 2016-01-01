Dr. Adeola Adelayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeola Adelayo, MD
Dr. Adeola Adelayo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7600
Liberation LLC802 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Directions (480) 983-0065
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205996907
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Adelayo speaks French.
