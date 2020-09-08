Overview of Dr. Adeola Akeredolu, MD

Dr. Adeola Akeredolu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Akeredolu works at C A Murphy Health Center in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.