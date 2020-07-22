Dr. Adeolu L Olasunkanmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olasunkanmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeolu L Olasunkanmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Adeolu L Olasunkanmi, MD
Dr. Adeolu L Olasunkanmi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Olasunkanmi's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Lexington108 Houston St Ste A, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olasunkanmi performed a complicated back surgery (fusions from T10 to S1) with three different incision sites on me in June, 2020. He and his staff are very approachable and listen to patients. While I was in the hospital, either he or his physician's assistants would check on me; even on a Sunday morning when he was called in on another ER emergency, he stopped by my room to see how I was doing. I am glad to report that my recovery is going very well. I would recommend him to anyone who has back issues and is considering surgery. He is an extremely skilled surgeon and keeps himself updated on new medical/surgical techniques. I am so glad I chose him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Adeolu L Olasunkanmi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609160308
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olasunkanmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olasunkanmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olasunkanmi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olasunkanmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olasunkanmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olasunkanmi.
