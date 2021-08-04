Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okulaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD
Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Okulaja's Office Locations
The Doctor's House6600 France Ave S Ste 660, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 333-4834Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medica
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, EXCELLENT listener, has a perspective that some of her peers (fellow Internal Medicine docs) don't have. Even with very particular medical issues I have, at my first appointment, she was able to zero in on other possible underlying causes or issues. She integrates the WHOLE person into the care plan--physical, mental, emotional/spiritual.
About Dr. Adepero Okulaja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1780794016
Education & Certifications
- Lagos University Teaching Hospital, General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Obafemi Awolowo College Of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okulaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okulaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okulaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Okulaja speaks Yoruba.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Okulaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okulaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okulaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okulaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.