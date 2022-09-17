Overview

Dr. Aderonke Akingbola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Akingbola works at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.