Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD
Overview
Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan College of Medicine, University College Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Such an excellent surgeon and so very respectful!
About Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University of Ibadan College of Medicine, University College Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakulujo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakulujo accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakulujo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakulujo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakulujo.
