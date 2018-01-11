Overview

Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan College of Medicine, University College Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Fakulujo works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.