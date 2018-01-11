See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.8 (141)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan College of Medicine, University College Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Fakulujo works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Such an excellent surgeon and so very respectful!
    — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Adeshola Fakulujo, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528297678
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • University of Ibadan College of Medicine, University College Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

