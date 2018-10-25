See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Adesubomi Agoro, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adesubomi Agoro, MD is a Pulmonologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Ilorin and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Agoro works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorder Speci in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorder Speci
    333 Guadalupe St # 3, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 307-2691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 25, 2018
    Dr Agoro is patient orientated. I met him when my mother was in hospital, great bedside manner. Very please with his care of her. I ask him if he would do a second opinion for myself. I was going to another Dr. For 3 years with no results. Dr Agoro new the problem right away. He listens to his patients.
    Dinnitta Smith in Fort Worth — Oct 25, 2018
    About Dr. Adesubomi Agoro, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073583076
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia
    • Mountainside Hospital
    • University Of Ilorin
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adesubomi Agoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agoro works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorder Speci in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Agoro’s profile.

    Dr. Agoro has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Agoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agoro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

