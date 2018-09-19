Overview of Dr. Adeteju Ogunrinde, MD

Dr. Adeteju Ogunrinde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ogunrinde works at Children's Healthcare Center in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.