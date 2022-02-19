Overview

Dr. Adetokunbo Akinyeye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Akinyeye works at Toks Akinyeye M.d. P.A. in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.