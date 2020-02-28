Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladenika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD
Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, VA.
Dr. Ladenika works at
Dr. Ladenika's Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin4550 Lee Hwy Ste A, Dublin, VA 24084 Directions (540) 210-3538Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladenika?
Dr. Ladenika saved my life. I've been to two other behavioral health units, including UVA, and them in particular infuriated me. Dr. Ladenika took the time to understand me and I'm finally on the path to recovery. 5 Stars for Dr. Ladenika doesn't even express my full gratitude.
About Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306030143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladenika has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladenika accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladenika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladenika works at
Dr. Ladenika has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladenika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladenika. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladenika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladenika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladenika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.