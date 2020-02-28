Overview of Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD

Dr. Adetokunbo Ladenika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, VA.



Dr. Ladenika works at LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin in Dublin, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.