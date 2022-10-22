Overview of Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD

Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Oyelese works at Rehabilitation Unit in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.