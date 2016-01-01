Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajoku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adetokunboh Ajoku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation PA8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 473-2128
KidsCare Pediatrics of Plantation7442 Royal Palm Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 473-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
- University of Benin Teaching Hospital
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ajoku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajoku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajoku speaks Yoruba.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajoku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajoku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.